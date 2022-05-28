BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $13.97 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

