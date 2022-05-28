BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.19 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,340,000 after buying an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 248,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on J. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

NYSE J opened at $140.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

