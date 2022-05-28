BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,379 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,228 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,459 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $128.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.64 and its 200 day moving average is $123.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

