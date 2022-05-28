BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Arch Capital Group Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.