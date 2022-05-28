Jim D. Kever Acquires 10,000 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) Director Jim D. Kever purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DDD opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.