W Rodney Mcmullen Buys 3,000 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after purchasing an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

