Beat Kahli Acquires 18,819 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 18,819 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $143,965.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,448,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,465.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Beat Kahli bought 19,855 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $148,713.95.

On Thursday, May 19th, Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,400.00.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.32. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its holdings in VOXX International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,326,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after buying an additional 303,411 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in VOXX International by 185.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VOXX International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,023,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 69,749 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

