Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Jason W. Reese Purchases 50,000 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese purchased 50,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,274,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,115.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.25. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 81,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

