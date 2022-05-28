Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Jason W. Reese Purchases 50,000 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese purchased 50,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,274,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,115.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.25. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.
About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
