Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $125,410.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gartner alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $266.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.02. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.20 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.