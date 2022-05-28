Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Director Purchases $101,040.00 in Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. The company had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.12%.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 56,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

