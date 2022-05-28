RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Major Shareholder Group Ii Lp Column Purchases 10,236 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column purchased 10,236 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,218,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Group Ii Lp Column purchased 1,900 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $23,655.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Group Ii Lp Column acquired 1,250,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $13,337,500.00.

Shares of RAPT opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $432.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.99. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

