Michael W. Hewatt Sells 1,948 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE DHI opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.
D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.