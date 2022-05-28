Michael W. Hewatt Sells 1,948 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE DHI opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

