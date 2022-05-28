Robert A. Lippe Buys 29,628 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) insider Robert A. Lippe acquired 29,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $100,142.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,538.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.78.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 17.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

