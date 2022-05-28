Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Insider Buys $102,500.00 in Stock

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.54 million and a PE ratio of -26.15. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap One during the fourth quarter worth $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth $3,964,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

