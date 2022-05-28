Michael C. Forman Purchases 5,488 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 418,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 114.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,701 shares during the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

