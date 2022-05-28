PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 2,547 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $111,202.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,125,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,817,317.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $177,498.80.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $174,862.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $129,479.49.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $134,938.68.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $142,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $165,090.18.

On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84.

On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32.

CNXN opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.65. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $54.79.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $788.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNXN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

PC Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

