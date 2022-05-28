PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 2,547 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $111,202.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,125,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,817,317.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $177,498.80.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $174,862.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $129,479.49.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $134,938.68.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $142,155.00.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $165,090.18.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84.
- On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32.
CNXN opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.65. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $54.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNXN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.
PC Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
