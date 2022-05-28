Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $560.87 and last traded at $562.07. Approximately 233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $582.51.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.88 and a 200-day moving average of $534.93.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,747,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 29,221.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

