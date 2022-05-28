Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 17,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,366,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,101 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,568 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

