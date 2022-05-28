Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 221,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,495,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.81.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 181,864 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,383,174.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,467,578 shares in the company, valued at $132,240,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Affirm by 2.9% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Affirm by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

