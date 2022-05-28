Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. 105,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,586,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CICC Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 55,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 651.1% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 305,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 264,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.