Lincoln Gold Mining (CVE:LMG) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:LMG – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 150,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 26,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$1.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

Lincoln Gold Mining Company Profile (CVE:LMG)

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada. The company also holds claims in the pre-development stage Oro Cruz gold property that consists of 151 lode claims covering an area of approximately 3,000 acres located in Imperial County, California.

