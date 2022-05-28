CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $96.31 and last traded at $97.24. Approximately 31,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,084,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.57.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Get CF Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

In other news, VP Susan L. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,214,723 shares of company stock worth $98,222,888. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.