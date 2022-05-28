Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading 9.5% Higher

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.74. 7,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,360,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 167,798 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 170.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

