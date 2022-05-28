Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 8.27 and last traded at 8.30. 4,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 478,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGTI. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of 6.82. The company has a current ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

