a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading Up 19.2%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 19.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 6,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 282,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,420,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

