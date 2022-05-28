a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading Up 19.2%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 19.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 6,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 282,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AKA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,420,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.