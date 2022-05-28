Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Trading Down 2.6%

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $192.75 and last traded at $192.75. 132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.81 and a 200-day moving average of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 804.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

