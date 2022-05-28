Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Trading Down 2.3%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.34 and last traded at $28.73. 14,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 706,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -204.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

