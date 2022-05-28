Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading Up 16.3%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 111,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 103,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a market capitalization of C$123.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25.

About Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

