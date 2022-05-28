Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading Up 16.3%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 111,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 103,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company has a market capitalization of C$123.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25.
About Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU)
See Also
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.