Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Down 5.1%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.05. 4,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 194,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Several research firms recently commented on MRUS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $806.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Merus by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Merus by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Merus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

