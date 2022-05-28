American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $328,000.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,792,364.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $34.16 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 491,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $18,247,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 448,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after buying an additional 378,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after buying an additional 339,960 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

