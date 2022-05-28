Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) were down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.97. Approximately 1,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 449,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $43,861.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $217,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,623 shares of company stock valued at $7,024,715 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,996,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

