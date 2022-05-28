Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Sells 1,020 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KLAC opened at $371.27 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,079,000 after acquiring an additional 96,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160,475 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $2,676,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 41.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

