Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.32

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 38436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 292,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $860,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $6,569,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.