Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Gap Up to $8.34

Shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.77. Allego shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allego during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Allego during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new stake in Allego during the 1st quarter worth about $15,120,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Allego during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Allego Company Profile

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

