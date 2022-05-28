Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 166,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,417,743 shares.The stock last traded at $75.87 and had previously closed at $75.70.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

