Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Up 9.9%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 19,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,273,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 1,093.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.