AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 12,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 236,736 shares.The stock last traded at $10.26 and had previously closed at $10.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 41.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 51.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 885,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 300,485 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

