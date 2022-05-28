AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 12,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 236,736 shares.The stock last traded at $10.26 and had previously closed at $10.02.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
