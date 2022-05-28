GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 18,284 shares.The stock last traded at $21.04 and had previously closed at $20.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $553.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 85.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,086 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.