Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 55,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 899,300 shares.The stock last traded at $54.07 and had previously closed at $53.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

Get Alteryx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Alteryx by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 48,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,741,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 47,021 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.