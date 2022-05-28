Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 415,153 shares.The stock last traded at $33.38 and had previously closed at $29.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.43.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 326.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

