Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 415,153 shares.The stock last traded at $33.38 and had previously closed at $29.30.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.43.
In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 326.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.
Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
