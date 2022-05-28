ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 203,406 shares.The stock last traded at $32.40 and had previously closed at $31.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 119,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 404.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,856,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

