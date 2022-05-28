Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Up to $19.54

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.54, but opened at $20.35. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 829 shares.

TGLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

