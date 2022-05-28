G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Down to $17.20

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $16.44. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $836 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is 98.88%.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

