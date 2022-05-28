Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 74,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,219,957 shares.The stock last traded at $15.14 and had previously closed at $14.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EC. Morgan Stanley lowered Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.379 per share. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.25%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 102,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 467,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

