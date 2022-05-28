Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Update

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 21.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.