RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $158.97, but opened at $165.55. RBC Bearings shares last traded at $168.64, with a volume of 382 shares.

The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.20.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

