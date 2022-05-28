Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $7.15. Partner Communications shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 80 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Partner Communications in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

