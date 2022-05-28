Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TMKR stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Tastemaker Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $9.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

