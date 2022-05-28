Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.02

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 3663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $898.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 157,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,321,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,233,331.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $87,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,198 shares of company stock worth $4,837,471. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.