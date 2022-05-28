Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Drops By 59.0%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the April 30th total of 458,800 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPST shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ TPST opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Woiwode bought 2,118,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,118,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,999.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 77,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

