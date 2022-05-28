Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Drops By 59.0%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the April 30th total of 458,800 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TPST shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
NASDAQ TPST opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $41.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 77,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.
About Tempest Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.